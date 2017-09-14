76ers Owner Josh Harris Reportedly Buys $45 Million NYC Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers owner Joshua Harris is living large.

According to The Real Deal via ESPN’s Darren Rovell, Harris bought a 21,000 square foot, six story home for $45 million on 69th street in New York City.

Harris acquire the 76ers in 2011. He is also the principal owner of the New Jersey Devils and owns an 18-percent stake in Crystal Palace of the English Premier League.

Harris co-founded Apollo Global Management, one of the world’s largest alternative investment firm, and graduated from University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

