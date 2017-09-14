⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 SB Closed At I-495 Due To Fatal Motorcycle Accident 

5 Signs Your Cat Is Unhappy

Philadelphia (CBS) – Did you know September is Happy Healthy Cat Month? Don’t fret feline friends, Ask.vet has compiled 5 signs to figure out if your cat is really healthy and happy.  So, is your cat happy or is your furry family member doing any of these things:

  1. USING THE BATHROOM IN INAPPROPRIATE PLACES
    If your cat isn’t consistently using her litter box, it’s a sign that she’s not stable in her routine—and that could point to discontent or bad health.

    gettyimages 630596626 5 Signs Your Cat Is Unhappy

    ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

  2. DROPPING FOOD WHILE EATING
    If your cat drops food from her mouth frequently, it’s a sign something is wrong. Just like humans, eating should be a pleasure for your kitty.

    480164327 5 Signs Your Cat Is Unhappy

    (Photo credit should read VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP/Getty Images)

  3. LOSING WEIGHT
    Irregularities in weight gain point to kitty discontent or sickness. Other signs include increased meowing and decreased appetite—your kitty is letting you know with her actions that something’s up.kitten sibling 5 Signs Your Cat Is Unhappy
  4. DECREASING URINATION
    It doesn’t just matter where your cat uses the bathroom, but also how frequently he or she uses it. If your cat isn’t urinating as much, she’s probably not hydrating effectively. Watch out for this sign of instability, especially if your cat is male. chester kittens 2 5 Signs Your Cat Is Unhappy
  5. CEASING TO GROOM
    Is your cat’s coat rough or greasy? That means she stopped grooming herself. Since cats usually spend half their waking hours grooming, this is a major sign something is out of wack.

    137457731 1 5 Signs Your Cat Is Unhappy

    (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best Football Bars In Philly
Hurricane Irma
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch