5 Signs Your Cat Is Unhappy

Philadelphia (CBS) – Did you know September is Happy Healthy Cat Month? Don’t fret feline friends, Ask.vet has compiled 5 signs to figure out if your cat is really healthy and happy. So, is your cat happy or is your furry family member doing any of these things:
- USING THE BATHROOM IN INAPPROPRIATE PLACES
If your cat isn’t consistently using her litter box, it’s a sign that she’s not stable in her routine—and that could point to discontent or bad health.
- DROPPING FOOD WHILE EATING
If your cat drops food from her mouth frequently, it’s a sign something is wrong. Just like humans, eating should be a pleasure for your kitty.
- LOSING WEIGHT
Irregularities in weight gain point to kitty discontent or sickness. Other signs include increased meowing and decreased appetite—your kitty is letting you know with her actions that something’s up.
- DECREASING URINATION
It doesn’t just matter where your cat uses the bathroom, but also how frequently he or she uses it. If your cat isn’t urinating as much, she’s probably not hydrating effectively. Watch out for this sign of instability, especially if your cat is male.
- CEASING TO GROOM
Is your cat’s coat rough or greasy? That means she stopped grooming herself. Since cats usually spend half their waking hours grooming, this is a major sign something is out of wack.