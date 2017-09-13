Police: Man Shot, Suspect Barricaded In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are on scene of a barricade situation in North Philadelphia after a man was shot Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to 15th and Cambridge Streets for a report of a shooting, around 8:30 a.m.
When they arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot once in the leg. The victim was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital in stable condition.
Police say the suspect ran to the 1500 block of Poplar Street, where a barricade situation was declared just before 9 a.m.
There have been no other reported injuries.
