Berks County Father Charged With First Degree Murder In Death Of 4-Month-Old Son

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Berks County father has been charged with murder in the death of his 4-month-old son.
The Berks County District Attorney’s Office says 31-year-old Joshua Eric Leas has been charged with criminal homicide, first degree murder and other related charges in the death of his son, Logan.
South Heidelberg Township police were called to the home at 720 Texter Mountain Road on June 16 around 11:15 a.m. for an unconscious infant.
Officials: 1 Dead, 3 Injured In Washington State School Shooting
The child was transported to Reading Hospital and Medical Center where it was discovered Logan was suffering from a brain bleed. He was then transported to Hershey Medical Center for further treatment.
Detectives were told that Logan was suffering from a subdural bleed and that he had possible old bruising on his back.
Logan died from his injuries on June 19. His cause of death was subdural hemorrhage caused by a traumatic head injury.
Following an investigation, detectives say that Leas was physically assaulting his infant son.
Leas was arrested Wednesday morning in Wyomissing.
He is awaiting arraignment.
One Comment