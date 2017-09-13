Eagles Set To Face Andy Reid, Chiefs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All of the Eagles were bracing for the questions.

It is an obvious storyline for the week with the Eagles heading to Kansas City to take on their former coach, Andy Reid. There is also the intrigue of one of Reid’s former assistants, Doug Pederson, at the helm of the Eagles. It will be teacher versus pupil on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium and many Eagles were getting asked about comparisons between the two coaches. Brent Celek played for both men in Philadelphia.

“Everyone always asks this question,” said Celek. “There are a lot of similarities. They have different personalities and are different in certain ways. I think you’ve just got to get to know them.”

Pederson knows Reid quite well. He worked for him as a player with the Eagles and as an assistant coach in both Philadelphia and Kansas City. For Pederson, his thoughts on Sunday must be on stopping the Chiefs and not worrying about the man on the other sideline. Pederson knows Reid will have his team ready.

“It’s a tough task,” Pederson said. “His teams are always well prepared. They’re a disciplined group. You see that it’s very consistent in how they go about their preparation during the week. It just comes down to the preparation and hard work for them and that’s what he’s done in his past. In my position, I don’t want to put any added stress or pressure on myself to go perform. I have to continue to study the tape and plan accordingly.”

Reid and his Chiefs created quite a buzz in the football world with an opening night win over the Patriots. Kansas City put up 42 points with the help of rookie running back Kareem Hunt. For linebacker Jordan Hicks and the rest of the Eagles defense, the key to slowing down the Chiefs will be making their offense one-dimensional.

“That’s what this whole defense is about,” said Hicks. “I’m going to say it over and over again. You’ve got to stop the run first so our defense can attack. It would really open things up for us.”

There will likely be some emotional moments for Reid, but not as much as when he first coached against the Eagles in Philadelphia in 2013. Reid said he still stays in touch with Pederson, Owner Jeffrey Lurie and General Manager Howie Roseman and also still has a place in his heart for both the city and the organization.

“I love the city of Philadelphia,” Reid said. “I loved my time there. You don’t stay someplace for 14 years and not have a fondness for the place. I always wish them the best except when we play them.”