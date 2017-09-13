Camden Academy Charter High School Cuts Ribbon On New State-Of-The-Art Facility

By Justin Udo
Filed Under: Camden, Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio

CAMDEN, NJ. (CBS) — A Camden high school now has a new state of the art facility to call home.

Camden Academy Charter High School is starting the new school year with a new $6 million building.

“It is a full complex ready to be used by the students,” said Superintendent Dr. Joseph Conway.

Conway says their new facility includes more than 30 classrooms, a pool and a gymnasium.

“We’re very excited to be here,” Conway said, “and it’s been a wonderful ride.”

And the students are just as excited about their new building.

“Not a lot of kids in Camden get to go to a really great school,” said student Cristalys Santiago. “We have good teachers, I love our new building. We have a pool, a big gym and I just feel like it’s a privilege.”

Santiago says the new school building gives her and a her fellow students a boost in the classroom in more ways than one.

“I believe that it will help us academically,” she said, “because it’s going to show us that our school is very fortunate and that we are too, and it sets our minds to wanting to achieve more.”

Right now the high school is home to 450 students. Officials say it can hold up to 600 students.

More from Justin Udo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best Football Bars In Philly
Hurricane Irma
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch