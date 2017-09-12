Zeoli Show Log 09.12.17

By Rich Zeoli
3pm- During an interview with CBS’ Charlie Rose, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon called Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey the greatest mistake in modern political history.

3:15pm- In her new book “What Happened,” Hillary Clinton explains why she believes she lost the 2016 presidential election. 

4:10pm- From the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, Apple unveiled its new iPhone X and iPhone 8. 

4:35pm- New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, who has been indicted on corruption charges, has blamed his legal troubles on racism. Menendez’ defense team stated that the trial is an attack on his Hispanic heritage. 

5:35pm- During today’s White House Press Briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders answered questions about claims Steve Bannon made during his recent interview with Charlie Rose.

 

