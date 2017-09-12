Lafayette Student Dies After ‘Suffering Major Head Injury’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A Lehigh Valley college community is mourning the loss of a fellow classmate.
A crowd of students gathered on the campus of Lafayette College Tuesday night to hold a vigil for freshman McCrae Williams.
The 19-year-old was found unconscious outside of a dorm on Sunday afternoon and died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.
Williams is a graduate of Noble and Greenough School in Dedham, Massachusetts where he was captain of the lacrosse team.
Investigators are trying to determine what happened to Williams.
According to officials at Noble and Greenough School, Williams “fell over the weekend and suffered a major head injury.”
The president of Lafayette released a statement on Tuesday saying , “Losing a member of the class of 2021 is a heartbreaking start to the year for our newest students, in particular. I hope that the support of the community will be helpful to all at this very sad time.”