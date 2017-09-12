Lafayette Student Dies After ‘Suffering Major Head Injury’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A Lehigh Valley college community is mourning the loss of a fellow classmate.

A crowd of students gathered on the campus of Lafayette College Tuesday night to hold a vigil for freshman McCrae Williams.

The 19-year-old was found unconscious outside of a dorm on Sunday afternoon and died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Williams is a graduate of Noble and Greenough School in Dedham, Massachusetts where he was captain of the lacrosse team.

McCrae Williams

Credit: Noble and Greenough School

Investigators are trying to determine what happened to Williams.

According to officials at Noble and Greenough School, Williams “fell over the weekend and suffered a major head injury.”

The president of Lafayette released a statement on Tuesday saying , “Losing a member of the class of 2021 is a heartbreaking start to the year for our newest students, in particular.  I hope that the support of the community will be helpful to all at this very sad time.”

 

