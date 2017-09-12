Man Saves Young Deer That Falls Into Housing Project’s Pool

ROSS, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man saved a young deer from a swimming pool at a housing development in the Pittsburgh suburbs.

Fifty-five-year-old Kevin Brady says his reaction to save the deer on Aug. 20 was just instinct.

video of the rescue was posted on YouTube, then shared to Facebook and Twitter by Michelle Wright, a news anchor on WTAE-TV. She’s a friend of Brady’s.

The deer fell into a pool at the Mews of Town North housing development in Ross Township.

The fawn was carried to the pool’s edge by Brady, and a township officer helped other men lift it out of the pool. The rescuers tied beach towels together to help lasso the deer.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

