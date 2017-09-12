Jenkintown College Gives Students Helping Hand By Making Sure They Eat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students at a suburban Philadelphia college are getting help that serves a basic need.
College students get hungry but some don’t have the money to pay for food even if they attend schools in affluent areas.
Manor College in Jenkintown has opened a food pantry to keep student’s bellys full says Allison Mootz, the Dean of Students.
“Some of them are using all of their funds to pay for school or to support their families, she said. “They’re putting their own health and wellness on the back burner in order to better their lives with a better education. So, we think that’s why they’re suffering in the food area and not in the school area.”
The pantry supplies food and any personal necessities not covered by food stamps.
Mootz says corporate donations assist in stocking the shelves.