1 Killed, 2 Injured In Wilmington House Fire

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — One person has died and two are injured after flames broke out at a Wilmington home late Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 100 block of West 37th street around 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man inside the burning home in critical condition. He was taken to Christiana hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition from injuries suffered escaping the flames, said fire officials. A third victim is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Irma
Best Football Bars In Philly
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch