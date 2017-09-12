1 Killed, 2 Injured In Wilmington House Fire

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — One person has died and two are injured after flames broke out at a Wilmington home late Monday night.
Firefighters were called to the home on the 100 block of West 37th street around 11:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a man inside the burning home in critical condition. He was taken to Christiana hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition from injuries suffered escaping the flames, said fire officials. A third victim is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.
The fire remains under investigation.