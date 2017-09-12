NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: Mothers Drops Nearly 30 Fentanyl Baggies In School Parking Lot

Filed Under: Dollinda Williams, Upper Darby Police

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A mother was arrested after accidentally dropping bags of fentanyl in the parking lot while she was taking her child to school, police say.

According to Upper Darby police, 29-year-old Dollinda Williams was dropping off her kindergartener at St. Bernadette of Lourdes School in Drexel Hill last Thursday when she dropped baggies containing fentanyl in the school’s parking lot.

Police say they found 29 bags of pure fentanyl, along with 12 empty bags, in the parking lot.

Williams has been charged with possession and reckless endangerment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Irma
Best Football Bars In Philly
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch