Doctor Says It’s Time For Physicians To Cut Ties With Football Teams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia sports teams have a long and lucrative tradition of partnerships with local doctors and physician groups, but a west coast doctor says it’s time to sever those ties.
Research shows the strong link between football, head injuries and brain damage.
Dr. Seth Leopold, editor in chief of the journal, Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research has written that orthopedic surgeons, who are trained to heal, should step aside from such a dangerous sport.
“Should we be supporting this sport with pre-season physical examinations,” he said. “Should orthopedic surgeons and orthopedic practice groups or university groups be engaged in team physician deals in team physician deals where in return for branding of the orthopedic group they serve as team physician groups and sometimes money changes hands.”
He’s already heard a lot of comment about his opinion piece both positive and negative.