Authorities: Man Stole Records From Doctors’ Storage Unit

Filed Under: Talkers

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man stole hundreds of medical records from a storage unit used by three doctors and then sold the information.

Middlesex County prosecutors say Fernando Rios is charged with identity theft, trafficking in personally identifying information and burglary.

Woman Stabbed Multiple Times After Getting Off SEPTA Bus, Police Say

Authorities say the 33-year-old Sayreville man broke into a storage facility in East Brunswick and stole more than 1,000 medical records that were kept in a unit there by three doctors from East Brunswick and Somerset. But further details on the burglary and the records that were stolen were not disclosed.

It wasn’t known Tuesday if Rios has retained an attorney.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Irma
Best Football Bars In Philly
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch