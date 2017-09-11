It’s Time To Talk About Flu Shots

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Believe it or not, it’s not too early to talk about flu season.
The American Academy of Pediatrics is already doing so and they’re taking a look at recommendations for the 2017-2018 flu season.
In this year’s formulation, the only change from last year is tweaking the influenza H1N1 strain. The other two components of the vaccine have remained unchanged.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children who have medical conditions where contracting the flu might increase risk of their complications –such as those with chronic lung disease, heart disease, and diabetes– should get the vaccine.
Others recommended to get it include all women who are pregnant or contemplating pregnancy, healthcare personnel, child care providers and others with exposure to the elderly.