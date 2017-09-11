Police: 2 Department of Corrections Workers Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — Police in South Jersey say that an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend involved two New Jersey Department of Corrections employees.

Bridgeton police were called to a home on Hopewell Road around 10 p.m. on Saturday where they found a 43-year-old man and 45-year-old woman dead of gunshot wounds in the basement of a rancher they shared.

Police say a family friend called authorities after going to their home after not being able to reach the woman.

Police Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. says the investigation indicates the man apparently shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.

Their names have not been released but both were employed by the Department of Corrections.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

