Woman Gives Birth At Home During Hurricane Irma

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS) –In spite of Hurricane Irma’s destruction, one family welcomed new life in the middle of it all.
The Coral Springs Police and Fire Departments helped deliver a newborn baby girl during the hurricane.
Hurricane Irma Triggers Record Flooding As Rescuers Mobilize To Reach Victims
Dispatchers drove through downed trees and power lines to help with the home delivery.
Both mom and baby April are reportedly doing great.
Irma Brings New Threat For Floridians: Snakes And Alligators
More than 6.5 million homes and businesses remain without power in the state following the powerful storm.