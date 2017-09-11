Woman Gives Birth At Home During Hurricane Irma

Filed Under: Coral Springs Fire Department, Coral Springs Police Department, Hurricane Irma

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS) –In spite of Hurricane Irma’s destruction, one family welcomed new life in the middle of it all.

The Coral Springs Police and Fire Departments helped deliver a newborn baby girl during the hurricane.

Hurricane Irma Triggers Record Flooding As Rescuers Mobilize To Reach Victims

Dispatchers drove through downed trees and power lines to help with the home delivery.

Both mom and baby April are reportedly doing great.

Irma Brings New Threat For Floridians: Snakes And Alligators

More than 6.5 million homes and businesses remain without power in the state following the powerful storm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Irma
Best Football Bars In Philly
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch