Strasburg Extends Scoreless Streak, Phillies Fall To Nationals 3-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Strasburg threw eight innings of two-hit ball to extend his scoreless streak to a franchise-record 34 innings, and the Washington Nationals moved closer to wrapping up the NL East title with a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Trea Turner homered and tripled for the Nationals, and Victor Robles got his first major league hit and RBI as Washington rested nearly all its regular starters.

The Nationals could clinch the NL East with a loss by the Miami Marlins, who were playing the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. Washington also moved within 4 ½ games of the fading Dodgers for the best record in the major leagues.

Strasburg (13-4) struck out 10 and hasn’t allowed a run since Aug. 19 at San Diego, which was his first start since coming off the disabled list with an elbow nerve impingement. Since returning from the DL, he is 3-1 with an 0.51 ERA, 41 strikeouts and just four walks.

Nick Williams blooped a two-out, two-run single in the ninth off Ryan Madson, who finished for his second save.

Ben Lively (3-6) took the loss.