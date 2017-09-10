Bragging Rights Are On The Line At Philadelphia’s Unity Cup

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not the World Cup, but for many people representing countries throughout Philadelphia, it’s the next best thing.

For Michel Tappy, one of the coaches from the Cameroonian team, this soccer tournament is about more than just playing a game, it’s about bonding with the city he now calls home.

“It’s a great feeling to know that, not just my family cares about me, but the city cares about me,” he said.

This World Cup style soccer tournament is intended to bring Philadelphia’s neighborhoods and immigrant community together to celebrate their diversity.

For Luca, who’s playing for the Italian team, this is a chance to use his favorite sport to learn about neighbors.

“It’s a great I think,” he said. “All the friends I made in my life was through soccer. It’s a great sport, It’s a great game and it brings everybody together from different cultures.”

To find out about the countries being represented in the tournament, and where they are playing, visit UnityCup.phila.gov

You’ll also be able to follow the Unity Cup throughout the tournament on KYW 1060AM, including a live broadcast of the championship game on November 11th at the Linc.