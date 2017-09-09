University Of The Sciences Takes Steps To Increase Enrollment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — University of the Sciences in Philadelphia is making some changes designed to attract new students.
The university is building a new residence hall to replace the old facility, they’ve restructured their tuition for undergraduates and reduced it for professional programs beginning fall 2018.
“We dramatically changed the pricing scale for our pharmacy, PT and OT programs such that now for the six-year degree its $190,000.”
That’s down from more than $300,000, according to Vice President of Business Development and Enrollment Management Patty Vanston.
And a student’s yearly tuition will not increase. The price is locked in at the time of enrollment.