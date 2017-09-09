Police Officer Shot In Lehigh County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an officer was shot in the line of duty overnight in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of Main Street.

The officer, who has served on the force for nine years, is in stable condition in the ICU, according to Police Chief Michael Marks. Authorities say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the shooter is in custody.

The Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office is now involved in the investigation.

