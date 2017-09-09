Irma Bears Down On Florida

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Three hurricanes are currently churning in the Atlantic basin. Katia making landfall in Mexico as Irma makes landfall in Cuba, Jose threatening the decimated Lesser Antilles as a strong Category 4.
The latest track from the NHC has Irma making landfall in the Keys and then the west coast of Florida late Saturday into Sunday as a major Category 4 hurricane.
Sustained wind speeds in South Florida could exceed 100 miles per hour even in the city of Miami, with winds as high as 150 mph possible.
Irma will produce as much as 20″ of rain in Florida and southern Georgia.