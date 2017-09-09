Body Is Found Inside Vehicle Pulled From Christina River In Delaware

WILMINGTON, DE (CBS) — Delaware officials say a person was found dead inside of a vehicle that was pulled from the Christina River Saturday afternoon.
Wilmington firefighters say they responded to a call that an occupied vehicle had entered the water behind the Joe’s Crab Shack along the 600 block of Justison street.
Officials say that at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday a body was found inside the vehicle pulled from the water.
The New Castle County Dive team was said to of assisted officials at the scene.
Their is no word yet on why this vehicle entered the water.
This incident remains under investigation.
