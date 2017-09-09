American Birding Expo Migrates To Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At the end of September, exhibitors from around the world will converge on the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks for the American Birding Expo. The annual 3-day event, originally held in Ohio, has migrated east to make its Delaware Valley debut.

Bird Watcher’s Digest publisher Bill Thompson III says the American Birding Expo is the world of birding in one place.

“It’s got everything a birdwatcher or backyard birder could want,” Thompson said, “from feeders and seed to decorative items, all the way to trips to any point on the planet.”

The $10 admission includes programs on site at the Expo Center and at nearby Mill Grove, the first American home of naturalist and artist John James Audubon, plus guided morning walks there and at four other local birding hotspots, including the Militia Hill Hawkwatch.

Two entertaining humans will take the night shift.

“We’re stoked about the content,” Thompson said. “We’ve got Scott Weidensaul on Saturday night at the Expo Center, and Julie Zickefoose on Friday night.”

Thompson says there’s something for everyone, even if you don’t know a chickadee from a chachalaca.

“We’re a good tribe, it’s a good tribe to belong to — we want to welcome new members all the time,” he said. “It’s a really, really great hobby that will last you a lifetime.”