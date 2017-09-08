What If Irma Hits Here? Consider What’s Insured In Your Home

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — As Hurricane Irma bears down on Florida, many around here wonder how they’ll cope should that storm, or another one this active hurricane season, make its way to our area.
Rutgers-Camden law school Professor Jay Feinman specializes in homeowners insurance. Your policy probably only goes so far.
“Most people certainly have homeowners insurance. People in high risk flood zones are required, if they have a federally insured mortgage, to have national flood insurance,” Feinman told KYW Newsradio. “But unfortunately, most people who aren’t required to don’t buy flood insurance.”
That doesn’t mean you’re out of luck, though.
“Homeowners insurance is going to exclude damage caused by flooding. In a hurricane, we see damage caused in all sorts of ways,” Feinman added. “There’s flooding. There’s storm surge if you’re at the shore. There’s wind damage. There’s damage that follows from the wind. For example, if the wind blows a hole in your roof and then rain comes in.”
Best to check that policy to see what is and isn’t covered. Document conditions in your home before a storm hits, including valuable items inside like electronics and furniture.
And above all, he says, put your family’s safety first.