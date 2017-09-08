PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just about everybody is back in school and certainly they have made the transition, or at least are trying to make the transition, from summer to the fall.

There is a great deal more structure and, certainly in many cases, a great deal more work for those who are going to school.

It’s a perfect time to talk about the importance of breakfast. For many teenagers breakfast was not something they were thinking about before the mid-morning just a few weeks ago.

But now that they are on a regular schedule, the importance of breakfast cannot be overstated.

It’s common sense that children should eat breakfast before they leave home in the morning, and research has shown that those who skip breakfast don’t do as well in school as students who do.

If you’re looking for a healthy breakfast there are certain things I recommend: whole grain cereal, oatmeal, a protein such as peanut butter and fruit. Remember whole fruit is far better than fruit juice.