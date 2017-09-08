The Importance Of Breakfast

By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under: Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just about everybody is back in school and certainly they have made the transition, or at least are trying to make the transition, from summer to the fall.

There is a great deal more structure and, certainly in many cases, a great deal more work for those who are going to school.

It’s a perfect time to talk about the importance of breakfast. For many teenagers breakfast was not something they were thinking about before the mid-morning just a few weeks ago.

But now that they are on a regular schedule, the importance of breakfast cannot be overstated.

It’s common sense that children should eat breakfast before they leave home in the morning, and research has shown that those who skip breakfast don’t do as well in school as students who do.

If you’re looking for a healthy breakfast there are certain things I recommend: whole grain cereal, oatmeal, a protein such as peanut butter and fruit. Remember whole fruit is far better than fruit juice.

More from Dr. Brian McDonough
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch