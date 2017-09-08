Philadelphia Looking For Next Poet Laureate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you are committed to the power of poetry and are willing to engage people in neighborhoods across the city, you may want to consider a chance to become Philadelphia’s next Poet Laureate.
You have about a month to get your application in.
“They say if you only, didn’t talk like that. If you only, weren’t so dark. If you only, pulled your pants up. Maybe they would stop shooting us then. I just want them to stop shooting us…” read youth poet laureate Husnaa Hashim, a senior at Mastery Charter Shoemaker campus sharing one of her pieces.
The current adult Poet Laureate is Yolonda Wisher. Her term ends at the end of the year.
“And I’m just excited to still support this program and still support the next poet laureate and help grow it,” Wisher said.
Online Applications are being accepted for Philadelphia’s next adult poet laureate. You have until October 13th to submit it to be considered for the civic position.
More information can be found at freelibrary.org/poetlaureate