Police: Infant Injured After Attempted Kidnapping At Delaware Day Care

NEWARK, Del. (CBS)—A Delaware man has been arrested after police responded to an attempted kidnapping at a day care on Friday.

It happened around 7 a.m. Friday at the Happy Kids Academy located at 273 Old Baltimore Pike, in Newark, Delaware.

According to investigators, Calvin Davis, 47, of Newark, rang the doorbell of the day care and forced his way into the building when he was met by a female employee.

Police say the Davis proceeded his way through the day care into the infant room where he approached another female employee and engaged in a verbal confrontation. Davis then allegedly struck her in the face with a closed fist.

While inside the day care, police say Davis picked up two infants from the floor and walked to the front door of the day care.

That’s when an employee blocked the man from leaving.

The employees were able to get the infants from Davis before he fled the scene.

Davis was located walking behind a building in the unit block of Queen Circle.

Police say officers had to use a taser twice and a baton to subdue the suspect.

“The officer deployed his taser in order to stop the suspect from coming closer to him; however it was ineffective. While trying to reload his taser and put distance between himself and the suspect, the officer tripped on a curb causing him to fall backwards and sustain injury,” police said in a news release. “The officer, while on the ground was able to deploy another Taser round which struck the suspect in the chest, but again was ineffective. The officer switched to the ASP baton and struck at the suspect to gain compliance at which point was able to take him into custody.”

Davis was transported to Christiana Hospital where he has been admitted for evaluation. He is facing a slew of charges, including kidnapping and assault.

The officer was transported from the scene and treated at a local area hospital.

Police say one of the infants sustained a minor laceration during the incident.