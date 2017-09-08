Belgian Fugitive Accused Of Intentional Manslaughter Found In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say they arrested a wanted Belgian man at the Amtrak 30th Street Station in Philadelphia on Friday.
ICE, along with members of Homeland Security Investigations and local Philadelphia special agents and officers apprehended Vincent Didler Jean-Marie Gilbert Simonon, who is a fugitive accused of intentional manslaughter in connection with the death of his neighbor this summer, according to the authorities.
Simonon, 32, allegedly brutally slayed Christiane Darimont and reportedly concealed her body sometime in late July or early August 2017, according to the authorities.
“Fugitives who commit egregious crimes in their home country should not expect to find refuge in the U.S.,” said Marlon V. Miller, special agent in charge of HSI Philadelphia. “As a result of the close cooperation between U.S. and Belgium authorities, the suspect has been arrested and will be safely returned to his native country to face justice.”
Officials say Simonon, flew from Dusseldorf, Germany via Amsterdam to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. They also say they believe Simonon was in Philadelphia for a week, under an alias to create an account on the social media service Couchsurfer.
In addition, officials say he stayed with three different people via the service, including spending a night on the couch of an unsuspecting University of Pennsylvania graduate student.
Officials were made aware of Simonon’s presence on Thursday.