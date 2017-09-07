Commissioner: Philadelphia Cop In Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting To Be Suspended, Dismissed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia cop involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting in June will be suspended and dismissed.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross announced Thursday that Officer Ryan Pownall will be suspended for 30 days with the intent to dismiss in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old David Jones in the Hunting Park section of the city.
Jones was killed by police when he was stopped by officers on his dirt bike. Jones was stopped by an officer for allegedly driving recklessly on the street.
Police say Pownall got out and began to frisk Jones on the bike when he felt a gun inside of his waistband and jumped back. Pownall drew his weapon and says Jones pulled away from him and grabbed for the gun.
Police have said that Jones was killed after he removed a handgun from his waistband and then attempted to flee following a struggle with Pownall. But a man who said he witnessed the shooting, said Jones never brandished the weapon.
Ross said Pownall used “poor judgement.”
“Officer Pownall used poor judgement when he chose to make a vehicle stop for a motor vehicle violation with civilians in his car. He also used poor judgement by not availing himself of cover or concealment after Jones broke away from him during their struggle,” Ross detailed. “Instead, he elected to take aim and fire two shots at Jones while he was running away. All this occurred during rush hour.”
Ross continued, “Police work is a very difficult occupation. It is arguably one of the most dangerous professions in this country.”