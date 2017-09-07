Philly Soccer Show: Unity Cup Kicks Off; Union, National Team Talk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a soccer event that brings together people and neighborhoods from across the City of Philadelphia, and it starts this week.

The 2nd Annual Unity Cup kicks off this Friday, and the KYW Philly Soccer Show gets you ready for it. KYW’s Greg Orlandini, and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio, are joined by Unity Cup director Bill Salvatore. Salvatore talks about all the things happening with the competition this year.

The final will be played at Lincoln Financial Field this year for the first time. for more information check out head here: http://unitycup.phila.gov/ (KYW Newsradio is a media partner for this year’s Unity Cup).

Then, Greg and Mike talk Union as they return to the pitch after a week off. They head to expansion Minnesota United this Saturday. With the playoffs almost out of reach, we talk about whether the team will give some of the younger players more time as the year winds down. And we talk the US National team as they come off an ugly draw against Honduras in World Cup qualifying.