Phillies Open Series In Washington Behind Aaron Nola

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies continue their road trip tonight as they open a four game series in Washington against the Nationals.

The Phils are 4-3 so far on the trip. After winning three of four in Miami against the Marlins, they dropped two of three in New York against the Mets. Last night the Phillies lost 6-3 in a game that was called due to rain in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Right-hander Aaron Nola will be on the mound tonight for the Phillies. He is 10-10 with a 3.72 ERA for the season but he has struggled as of late. In his last four starts, Nola is 1-3 with a 7.33 ERA. Nola has made eight career starts against Washington, going 1-3 with a 4.85 ERA. This year he is 1-0 in 2 starts against the Nats with a 3.27 ERA.

Washington will counter with right-hander Tanner Roark. He is 11-9 with a 4.48 ERA. he is 5-5 against the Phillies in his career (15 appearances, 13 starts) with a 3.47 ERA. He has a 3.06 ERA against the Phillies in three starts this season (no decisions).

Phillies are 53-86 on the season. Washington is 85-54 and running away with the National League East. Washington leads the season series between these two teams 7-5.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer about the Phils recent improvement, Maikel Franco’s future and Nola’s recent up and down performances.