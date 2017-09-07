Preparations Underway For Parkway’s 100th Anniversary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– More than a year’s worth of activities marking the 100th Anniversary of the Ben Franklin Parkway will begin Friday night.
A mural unveiling at Park Towne Place and a new exhibit at the Free Library are two of the events launching the Parkway’s 100th anniversary.
“It’s our major kickoff for 14 months of celebration for the centennial of the Ben Franklin Parkway,” said Parkway Council Executive Director Judi Rogers.
Rogers says there will be music and arts all along the Parkway.
“There will be things going on inside and outside of the institutions. Over 100 family friendly activities, and it’s a cultural open house,” said Rogers.
Featuring free or pay-what-you-wish admission at six museums. The theme of the celebration is “We are Connected.”
Rogers says the more the council emphasizes the common bonds among the museums and institutions, the more potential visitors will see the Parkway as a single destination.