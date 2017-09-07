NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Pennsylvania Congressman Admits To Extramarital Affair

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania congressman is confirming he had an extramarital affair with a personal friend, a relationship that became public as part of another couple’s divorce proceedings.

Republican Rep. Tim Murphy issued a statement Wednesday through his lawyer saying the affair took place last year and it’s “nobody’s fault but my own.”

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says the disclosure came after the newspaper obtained a court order to unseal the other couple’s divorce action.

A judge ruled Murphy must submit to a deposition in the divorce case by the end of September.

The 64-year-old congressman represents a suburban Pittsburgh district and is in his eighth term. He is a practicing psychologist and commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves.

His congressional spokeswoman referred questions to his lawyer, who didn’t immediately return messages.

