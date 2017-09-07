Pennsylvania Congressman Admits To Extramarital Affair

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania congressman is confirming he had an extramarital affair with a personal friend, a relationship that became public as part of another couple’s divorce proceedings.
Republican Rep. Tim Murphy issued a statement Wednesday through his lawyer saying the affair took place last year and it’s “nobody’s fault but my own.”
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says the disclosure came after the newspaper obtained a court order to unseal the other couple’s divorce action.
A judge ruled Murphy must submit to a deposition in the divorce case by the end of September.
The 64-year-old congressman represents a suburban Pittsburgh district and is in his eighth term. He is a practicing psychologist and commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves.
His congressional spokeswoman referred questions to his lawyer, who didn’t immediately return messages.
(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)