Hurricane Jose Threatens Same Islands Ravaged By Irma

MIAMI (CBS/AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Jose has grown into a Category 2 storm, and it threatens some of the same islands ravaged just days ago by Hurricane Irma.
Jose was about 660 miles kilometers east of the Lesser Antilles early Thursday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.
It was heading to the west-northwest at 18 mph.
The Hurricane Center says a hurricane watch is in effect for Antigua and Barbuda, which is already trying to recover from Category 5 Irma.
Now Jose could approach those islands on Saturday.
Irma has claimed the lives of at least 10 people across the Caribbean.
