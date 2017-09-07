Dozens Screened After Beer Found At Prep School Football Game

RANDOLPH, N.J. (AP) — A school official says dozens of students were detained and ordered to undergo blood and urine testing after a can of beer was discovered at a New Jersey high school football game.

Randolph Superintendent Jennifer Fano said in a letter posted on the district’s website that the can was found Friday night near a student section of the bleachers at Randolph High School.

The students were pulled from the stands and their parents were called so they could be screened for alcohol. Students who refused the screening face suspension under school district policy.

Fano says investigators are reviewing video posted on social media of students drinking before the game.

Fano has apologized to the students who tested negative. She says the school board would pay for the cost of testing those students.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

