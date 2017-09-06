Wolf Airs Concerns About Title IX, Pushes For Campus Sexual Assault Bills

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Governor Wolf says he’s concerned that US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will, as soon as Thursday, announce changes to Title IX enforcement in schools. The governor made his remarks at a state Capitol event Wednesday calling for enactment of state laws to prevent sexual assaults in schools.
Governor Wolf said he’s worried about the future of a federal Title IX directive requiring schools to respond to sexual violence.
“As long I’m governor of this Commonwealth,” Wolf said, “I am going to fight to protect victims of sexual assault and to work to eradicate it from our Commonwealth, regardless of what they do in Washington.”
Wolf spoke at an event calling for enactment of state legislation. Tyrell Mann-Barnes, Temple student body president, was there.
“Thank you to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for leading this fight, he said, “and supporting Temple University in the process.”
The package of bills includes a measure that would require postsecondary institutions to offer anonymous, online reporting of sexual assault and to protect students who make those reports from discipline for drug, alcohol and other policy violations.