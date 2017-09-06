Sen Toomey on DACA: Reasonable To Provide Accommodation To Kids Brought To U.S. Completely Innocently

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In regards to the Trump administration’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Republican Senator Pat Toomey, from Pennsylvania, told Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, that he thinks its reasonable to provide some kind of accommodation to kids who were brought to the United States completely innocently.

“But if we’re going to do that, we also have to make sure we aren’t inviting the next wave of this kind of illegal immigration with the signal of ‘don’t worry, just come here and hang out long enough, and you too will be granted amnesty’. So I think the answer here is to tie this with better border security and also better enforcement security internally. If we have legislation that does those things and grants some kind of protection to these sympathetic children. I think that would be a reasonable combination.”

To that end, Toomey says in order to do that, there’s a variety of components that have to be dealt with, including protecting border security, which has to take multiple forms.

“Physical barrier, technological barrier, probably a commitment of more human resources. So you know, security on that border, E-Verify or some other mechanism for the internal enforcement of the laws. All of those things would be components of it.”