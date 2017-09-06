Krispy Kreme To Sell Pumpkin Spice Glazed Doughnut For One Day Only

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— Krispy Kreme is getting in the fall spirit with the return of the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut for one day only.
On Friday, Sept. 8, guests can enjoy the pumpkin-flavored doughnut at participating shops.
“As guests anticipate the crisp return of fall, we’re offering the taste of the season they’re craving – served fresh, the Krispy Kreme way,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “The Original Glazed doughnut is a delicious treat on its own. By adding the subtle flavor of pumpkin spice, our guests can enjoy a one-of-a-kind fall indulgence.”
Krispy Kreme says the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut has a hint of cinnamon and pumpkin spice flavor, transforming the classic into the perfect fall treat.
To find a participating shop, visit www.krispykreme.com/pumpkinspiceog.