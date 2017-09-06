Krispy Kreme To Sell Pumpkin Spice Glazed Doughnut For One Day Only

Filed Under: Food, Krispy Kreme

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— Krispy Kreme is getting in the fall spirit with the return of the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut for one day only.

On Friday, Sept. 8, guests can enjoy the pumpkin-flavored doughnut at participating shops.

“As guests anticipate the crisp return of fall, we’re offering the taste of the season they’re craving – served fresh, the Krispy Kreme way,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “The Original Glazed doughnut is a delicious treat on its own. By adding the subtle flavor of pumpkin spice, our guests can enjoy a one-of-a-kind fall indulgence.”

Krispy Kreme says the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut has a hint of cinnamon and pumpkin spice flavor, transforming the classic into the perfect fall treat.

To find a participating shop, visit www.krispykreme.com/pumpkinspiceog.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch