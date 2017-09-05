Sources: Dance Studio Owner Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Minors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia dance studio owner is accused of sexually assaulting minors.
Philadelphia police said Tuesday they arrested 28-year-old Tyree Dumas, owner of the DollarBoyz dance studio at 5400 Market Street.
Sources tell Eyewitness News that Dumas is being charged with three counts of sexual assault against minors dating back to 2008. Police say the other offenses occurred in February 2013 and June 2017.
Sources say the youngest victim was 8 years old.
According to sources, Dumas is a foster parent and owns a building with two sides of 5401 and 5403 Market Street.
When police entered one side of the building, they found at least four sets of bunk beds for the foster kids and members of the dance troupe.
The sources believe there may be more victims.
There is no word if any of the foster children were victims.
Dumas has been charged with indecent assault, sexual assault, corruption of a minor, endangering the welfare and other related offenses.