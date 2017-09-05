Dentists Warn Prosecco Causes Chronic Tooth Decay

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Before you raise that glass of prosecco, some British dentists warn the bubbly can cause chronic tooth decay.
Dr Mervyn Druian, of the London Centre for Cosmetic Dentistry, warned that women, especially, were putting themselves at risk of a “prosecco smile”, according to report by TheDaily Mail.
“It is acidic and it has sugar in it so, while a few glasses are fine, if you drink too much of it you are going to have a problem,” Druian told The Daily Mail.
In the report, Professor Damien Walmsley, scientific adviser for the British Dental Association, said: ‘Prosecco offers a triple whammy of carbonation, sweetness and alcohol, which can put your teeth at risk, leading to sensitivity and enamel erosion.
Other experts say it’s not proven that prosecco decays teeth more than other wines or spirits.