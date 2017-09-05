Philadelphia’s Archbishop Calls DACA Decision: ‘Drastic Mistake’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Philadelphia’s Archbishop is weighing in on the DACA decision.
In a statement, Archbishop Charles Chaput calls the decision by the Trump administration a “drastic mistake.”
Chaput says it can only make complicated immigration issues worse.
And, “it will poison our national debates and damage the lives of hundred of thousands of young people who pose no threat to anyone.”
Chaput is calling on all within the archdiocese to press federal lawmakers for a legislative replacement and to prevent deportation of those who have been protected by DACA.
The United State Conference of Catholic Bishops also released a statement Tuesday saying:
“The cancellation of of the DACA program is reprehensible,” they said. “It causes unnecessary fear for DACA youth and their families.”