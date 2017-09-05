New Study Shows Increased Risks Of Smoking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We all know that smoking cigarettes is dangerous.
This is not enough to stop many of us from smoking, but the fact is that we know there are risks for heart disease and lung cancer and a wide variety of other problems.
But a new Stanford study may actually provide critical information to help some present smokers think about kicking the habit.
According to the centers for disease control and prevention cigarette smokers are 15-30 times more likely to develop lung cancer or die from lung cancer than nonsmokers.
This is dramatic information and the results are similar for COPD, cardiovascular disease, and bladder cancer.
One of the conclusions of the study is that in cigarette packaging, labels which are not just focused on the health problems associated with tobacco use, but actually provide information on the dramatic increased risk of these problems could be very helpful in dissuading people from smoking.