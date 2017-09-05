Large Sinkhole Forms In King Of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Crews are on scene of a large sinkhole that has formed in King of Prussia, Tuesday morning.

It happened near Route 202 and Shaffer Road.

Montgomery County dispatchers say they received the report just before 7 a.m. about a water main break that formed into a sinkhole.

Shaffer Road is currently blocked.

There were no reported injuries.

  1. Ray Sagastiano says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:25 am

    A sinkhole should form where the beautiful golf course used to be….before the corrupt developers and (((lawyers))) made it disappear.

