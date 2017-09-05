Large Sinkhole Forms In King Of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Crews are on scene of a large sinkhole that has formed in King of Prussia, Tuesday morning.
It happened near Route 202 and Shaffer Road.
Montgomery County dispatchers say they received the report just before 7 a.m. about a water main break that formed into a sinkhole.
Shaffer Road is currently blocked.
There were no reported injuries.
