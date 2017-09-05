J.P. Crawford Set To Make Phillies Debut

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The highly touted Phillies prospect J.P. Crawford will finally get to wear a Phillies uniform on Tuesday in New York against the Mets.

The 22-year-old shortstop has been one of Philadelphia’s top ranked prospects for multiple years now, so this is a much anticipated moment for plenty of Phillies fans, as he was called up on Monday.

But for J.P.’s older sister, Eliza Crawford, she’s been waiting for this moment much longer than anyone else.

“I would always tell him, ‘love to prove people wrong’ and with that being said, he went above and beyond,” she wrote on Twitter.

Crawford was the Phillies’ top pick, No. 16 overall, in 2013.

The Phillies play the Mets at 7:10pm on Tuesday.

