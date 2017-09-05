NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police ID Suspect Charged In Block Party Crash That Injured 9

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Police say a woman who tried to drive around a block party in Philadelphia and crashed into a crowd, injuring nine people including a pregnant woman, is facing a charge of driving under the influence.

The woman, who police identify as 22-year-old Monique McKnight, told officers that the brakes on her SUV failed Monday afternoon, causing her to hit the people.

Authorities said on Monday that McKnight drove around a parked unattended vehicle which was blocking the street while a block party was going on, and drove on the sidewalk striking nine pedestrians.

Police say the victims were taken to area hospitals. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

McKnight remained at the scene.

McKnight, who was operating a 2002 gold Chevy Trailblazerm was arrested and charged with nine counts of aggravated assault, driving under the influence and related offenses.

