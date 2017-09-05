By Kelly Neilson



Football season is the favorite time of year for many people across the country and it is finally here. If you’re searching for a spot to head to with your friends to watch the Eagles play, look no further than this list. Read on for the best football bars in Philadelphia.

Buffalo Billiard’s

118 Chestnut St.

Philadelphia, PA

(215) 574.7665

www.buffalobilliards.com

Buffalo Billiards is a pool hall and sports bar in Old City. During football season, it shows all of the Sunday NFL games on its 17 1080p HD plasma TVs. Specials are offered during the games, including $5 Bloody Marys and Mimosas. This is a great place to come as a group, no matter your NFL affiliation or if you even like football. Buffalo Billiards has something for everyone, including two floors of pool tables and shuffleboards and a menu that includes delicious food including salads, wings and pierogies.

Cavanaugh’s Headhouse

421 S. 2nd St.

Philadelphia, PA 19147

(215) 928-9307

www.cavsheadhouse.com

Cavanaugh’s Headhouse has seven different rooms and over 30 flatscreen TVs, so you’re bound to not miss any action during the game. This sports bar offers Fantasy Football and College Alumni packages for you to host a football viewing party for your friends and family. It also has daily specials, including $12 all you can eat wings on Monday, and $5 Rose on Sunday. Enjoy some of its Award winning wings, burgers or fries and, if you need a break from sitting and watching the game, try your hand at a few rounds of darts.

Chickie’s & Pete’s South Philadelphia

1526 Packer Ave.

Philadelphia PA 19145

(215) 218-0500

www.chickiesandpetes.com

Chickie’s and Pete’s, with multiple locations in Philly, is a popular spot to watch a sports game and eat some crab fries. The South Philly location is located within walking distance to the Sporting Complex, making this the ideal place to party before, during or after the game. It has two bars and TVs that are sure to showcase your favorite team. It also has private rooms, so you and your friends can enjoy a more intimate viewing. This location is also known for its interactive sports concepts, Play2. Play2 offers guests the option to play video games and watch the game on their own cell.

Related: Top Bars Near Lincoln Financial Field To Visit Before An Eagles Game

Founding Fathers Sports Bar & Grill

1612 South St.

Philadelphia, PA 19146

(267) 519-0253

www.foundingfathersbar.com

Founding Fathers Sports Bar & Grill is located perfectly on South Street West and was founded as a neighborhood sports bar, where one could enjoy craft cocktails, delicious foods and the game without the rowdiness that often comes with it. Founding Fathers offers 13 TVs placed around the bar, 20 drafts, a wine list and elevated bar food, including super fries (with oxtail), tasty salads, flatbreads and sandwiches.

Misconduct Tavern

1511 Locust St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 732-5797

www.misconducttavern.com

Misconduct Tavern is conveniently located directly in Center City. It has plenty of strategically placed HD TVs and daily food and drink specials to keep you happy during the game. It is a great place to gather with your friends for the game or to have a fantasy football party. They have 12 beers on tap, many of them local, and serve up a delicious menu, including artisan burgers, salads and Mac N’ Cheese, in which you can choose your own toppings.

Related: Philly’s 5 Best Sports Bars