Regularly Attending Concerts Makes You Happier, Study Finds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Did you attend this weekend’s annual ‘Made in America Festival?’ If not, perhaps you should have. A recent study finds that people who regularly go to concerts are happier with their lives than those who don’t.
The survey of 1,000 people aimed to provide insight into “the relationship between music engagement and subjective wellbeing.”
The Australian study determined that people engaging with music by dancing or attending musical events was associated with higher subjective wellbeing than those who did not engage with music in these ways.
The findings also showed that engaging with music in the company of others, and feeling their elation, makes people happier.
So, if you’re looking for something to provide a little more joy in your life, this study should be music to your ears.