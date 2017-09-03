Philadelphia To Host Pennsylvania Coast Day Celebration

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A section of the Philadelphia waterfront is the site for this year’s Pennsylvania Coast Day celebration.

Shaun Bailey from the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary says the event is designed to attract people to the Delaware River to see what a resource it has become.

Bailey says the group will provide a limited number of free passes to visitors to board “The Patriot” or “The Liberty” for a boat ride and guided tour.

“They’re on board a very posh yacht and the tour is narrated for their enjoyment,” Bailey says. “They also have access to free kayaking and free pedal boating and row boating inside the Penn’s Landing Marina.”

Bailey says the event was launched a few years ago to expose people to what has become a healthy source of recreation and commerce.

“Everywhere else, they’re so cut off from it by train tracks, by interstate systems, and this is a great opportunity to experience it first-hand, ” he says.

Bailey says hands-on exhibits and displays, food, and face-painting will be part of this year’s PA Coast Day.

It runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Walnut Plaza at Penn’s Landing.