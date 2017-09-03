NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Mother, 2 Children Killed In House Fire In Berks County

Filed Under: Deadly Fire, Fatal Fire

HAMBURG, Pa. (CBS) — A woman and her two children were killed in a house fire overnight in Berks County.

The flames broke out around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 500 block of South 4th Street in Hamburg.

Fire officials say a woman and her two children were killed in the fire. There was also a man who a neighbor across the street says was able to escape.

“He jumped off the roof. I walked over, grabbed it and brought him over this way,” he said. “Brought him in the house and gave him a blanket and everything.”

Officials say he was treated for minor injuries. A State Police Fire Marshal is on scene trying to determine the cause of this deadly fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch