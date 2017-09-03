Mother, 2 Children Killed In House Fire In Berks County

HAMBURG, Pa. (CBS) — A woman and her two children were killed in a house fire overnight in Berks County.
The flames broke out around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 500 block of South 4th Street in Hamburg.
Fire officials say a woman and her two children were killed in the fire. There was also a man who a neighbor across the street says was able to escape.
“He jumped off the roof. I walked over, grabbed it and brought him over this way,” he said. “Brought him in the house and gave him a blanket and everything.”
Officials say he was treated for minor injuries. A State Police Fire Marshal is on scene trying to determine the cause of this deadly fire.